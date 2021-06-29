Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

