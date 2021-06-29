Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

