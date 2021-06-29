Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,751. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.82.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

