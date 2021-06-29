Mina Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.54 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $276.38 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 164,974,366 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

