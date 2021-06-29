Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.63 and last traded at 3.63. Approximately 122,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,948,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.82.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

