Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

