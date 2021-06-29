Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 17,389 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

