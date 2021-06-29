Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

