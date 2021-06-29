Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $469.62 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

