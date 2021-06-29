Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,244 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

EGO opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

