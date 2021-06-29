Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

