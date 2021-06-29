Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 25,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,652,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 2.96.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

