MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Shares Down 3.7%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 3,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.