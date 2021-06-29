Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Molecular Templates worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $460.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. Research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 940,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.