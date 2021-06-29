Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $905.22 million, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

