Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $245,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

