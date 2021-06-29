Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRNU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $6,539,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,707,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

