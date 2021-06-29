Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of JOANN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $2,479,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

JOAN stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

