Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POW opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

