Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 91,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,250. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

