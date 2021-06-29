Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

TFC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. 76,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

