Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.34. 15,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $312.87 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

