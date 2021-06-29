Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,650. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.