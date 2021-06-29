Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,031,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,442,000 after purchasing an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 123,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 285,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,592. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

