Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.62. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.06. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

