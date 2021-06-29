Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $763,215.24 and $2,902.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,762,175 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

