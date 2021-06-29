Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Head to Head Contrast

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Monopar Therapeutics and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alkermes 1 4 1 0 2.00

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.54%. Alkermes has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.83%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Alkermes.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.82% -40.91% Alkermes -9.06% -0.15% -0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Alkermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.30 million ($0.58) -10.74 Alkermes $1.04 billion 3.80 -$110.86 million ($0.14) -175.86

Monopar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. Alkermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monopar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Alkermes on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI (olanzapine/samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; a license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and a license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.