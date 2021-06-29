Morgan Stanley Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.31.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.99 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

