Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Cut to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHGVY. Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

