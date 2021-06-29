MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 47,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,420. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

