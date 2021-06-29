MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.