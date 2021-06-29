Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUDSU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $3,609,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDSU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,589. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

