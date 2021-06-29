Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

