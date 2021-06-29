Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

