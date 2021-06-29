Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,654,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EMD stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.