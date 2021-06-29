Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

