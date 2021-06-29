Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

