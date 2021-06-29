Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 115.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 232,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.