Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Public Storage stock opened at $304.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.