Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.