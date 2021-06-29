Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $3,182,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

