Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.