Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 106,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.