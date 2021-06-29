Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,858 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TripAdvisor worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

