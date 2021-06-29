Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,206 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

