Myriad Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,955.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $25,955.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,787,084,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

