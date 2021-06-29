National Pension Service Has $58.86 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $58,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

