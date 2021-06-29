National Pension Service Has $65.66 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $65,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

