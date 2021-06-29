National Pension Service Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,415 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of eBay worth $78,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

