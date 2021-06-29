National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $85,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23,950.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 277.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $388.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

